Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rises By 38.9%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $4.05 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elkem ASA (ELKEF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.