Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Declines By 22.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,782,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 13,825,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,294.1 days.

THQQF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:THQQF remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

