Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expands By 43.6%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,689. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point downgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

