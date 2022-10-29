Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Increases By 15.9%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DZ Bank cut Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($5.71) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

KLKNF remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

