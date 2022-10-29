Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Declines By 14.9%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,068. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 75,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,284.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,840. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSP Recovery by 292.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MSP Recovery in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.