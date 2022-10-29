Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Declines By 18.0%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance

OYST stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,161. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.