Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Declines By 18.0%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance

OYST stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,161. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

