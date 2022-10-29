Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Declines By 18.0%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Oyster Point Pharma Stock Performance
OYST stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,161. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
