Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Declines By 18.4%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 15,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

