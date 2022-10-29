Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Increases By 15.0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 402,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

STSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 118,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STSA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

