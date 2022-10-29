Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Drops By 17.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of SEOVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.30. Sernova has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

