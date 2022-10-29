Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Drops By 18.2%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.47% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

