Short Interest in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Drops By 18.2%

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
SIF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.08.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
