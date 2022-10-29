Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Drops By 18.8%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 206.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 298,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,110 shares during the period.
Springwater Special Situations Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWSSW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.
