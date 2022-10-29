Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Drops By 39.6%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

