SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.30 million and $2.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,792.23 or 1.00002175 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00044550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00255836 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05129347 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,942,228.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

