SKALE Network Price Up 14.9% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $152.44 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012460 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,421,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

