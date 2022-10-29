Sourceless Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $155.89 million and $433.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,774.18 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00256717 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00848157 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $408.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

