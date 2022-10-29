Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

