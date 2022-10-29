Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $39.24 on Top Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Square Token has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $39.24 or 0.00188814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 39.257599 USD and is up 30.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,808,725.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

