St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STJPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.57) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,673 ($20.22) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,518.29.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

