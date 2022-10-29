Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. 36,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.