Stargate Finance One Day Volume Reaches $18.47 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $69.97 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

