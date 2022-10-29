Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 32,123 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 263,467 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 700,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

