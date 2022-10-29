Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 73,614 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,861,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

