Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,854,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.