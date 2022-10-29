StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.80. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

