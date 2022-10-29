Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Studio City International Stock Performance

Studio City International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 286.51%. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up about 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

