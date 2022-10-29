Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.89.
About Suncorp Group
