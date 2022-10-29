Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.8 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

