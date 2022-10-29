SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 577,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPCB remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 459,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPCB shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

