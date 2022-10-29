Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE:SGI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.21. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,404. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

