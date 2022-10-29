Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.