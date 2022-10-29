Tangible Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.50 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $69.50 million and $5.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00010290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.31762380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012410 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.07858119 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

