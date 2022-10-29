TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 108,901 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of QuidelOrtho worth $44,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

QDEL opened at $88.77 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

