TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 225,161 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of MGM Resorts International worth $40,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 820,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 745,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $24,419,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $22,786,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.