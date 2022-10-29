TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

