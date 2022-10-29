TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $39,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.18.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

