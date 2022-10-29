TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,247 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $49,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

