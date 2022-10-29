Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in October

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Performance

TMSNY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.