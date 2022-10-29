TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

