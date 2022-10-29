Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.78 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $27.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008350 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,708,756 coins and its circulating supply is 914,244,958 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.