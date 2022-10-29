Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in October

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

TOSCF remained flat at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.