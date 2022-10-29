Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $114.37 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

