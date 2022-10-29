TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. 130,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 30.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

