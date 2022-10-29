Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

