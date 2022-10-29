Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 183,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $780.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

