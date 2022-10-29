Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

