Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.51-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.51-7.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.58.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.50. The company had a trading volume of 489,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.53. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

