Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.837-1.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.65 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $330.50. 489,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,075. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $467.58.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.