UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 2,456,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UDR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.