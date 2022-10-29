ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.91

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.91 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.08 ($0.18). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 399,715 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

About ValiRx

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.