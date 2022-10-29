Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.56% of Valmont Industries worth $74,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.84. 151,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,372. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $319.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

