Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.58 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $98.58 million and approximately $27,257.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $45.86 or 0.00220975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

